McClelland, who has been with the SWAC since 2018, was named vice chair by the NCAA on Thursday. He will work with Bradley athletic director Chris Reynold this year before taking up the position himself for the 2023–24 basketball season. Martin Jarmond was replaced on the committee by Dave Heeke as well.

The selection of the NCAA Tournament field each March is the committee’s main duty. McClelland, who formerly held the positions of athletic director at Prairie View A&M and vice president of sports at Texas Southern, said: “It is a great pleasure to be chosen by my colleagues. The NCAA Tournament is the finest athletic event in the world, and we will keep working relentlessly to make sure that this fantastic enterprise continues to succeed.”