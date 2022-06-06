Mike Fratello is honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022

When Mike Fratello got the chance to interview for the Chicago Bulls’ top job for the 1982-83 season, he was 35 years old. “You win respect,” says Fratello, now 75, recalling that day. When Fratello was selected the 2022 winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Basketball Coaches Association on Sunday, he could proudly stand with the greats of his industry. Legendary figures including Larry Brown, Del Harris, Frank Layden, Doug Moe, and Al Attles have also won the prize.

In 16 seasons, the former coach-turned-broadcaster coached the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Memphis Grizzlies to a combined 667-548 (.549) record, including 13.500 or higher finishes and 11 playoff berths.

Fratello shifted to TV work as a color analyst in between and after those three unique stints, essentially coaching up millions of fans while remaining relevant to cross over and back in those jobs. Indeed, Albert called Fratello the “Czar of the Telestrator” for his on-screen diagramming of plays early in his broadcasting career, when he worked with Marv Albert on the “NBA on NBC” games.