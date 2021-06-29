MLB News: Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Accused of Assault in California

The news out of MLB this week should be about All-Star Game voting or even the intense battle in the National League West. unfortunately, that’s not the main headline dominating the news cycle this week in baseball.

Instead, it’s a report from TMZ Sports detailing an investigation into Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. The report details an incident that Bauer allegedly had with a woman in Pasadena, where Bauer resides agfter signing his massive deal with the Dodgers.

The report says that Bauer assaulted a woman in what Bauer’s lawyer describes as a consensual encounter. His lawyer also argued ina statement that the alleged assault was part of a sexual encounter mutually agreed upon between both Bauer and the alleged victim. It’s quite a messy situation and certainly something that will be thoroughly investigated by the league.

The Dodgers signed a 3-year deal with Bauer this past offseason that could be worth up to $102 million depending on the options. Bauer can opt-out of his deal over the next 2 seasons, but would leave quite a bit of money on the table. The league has yet to publicly comment on the incident and report that TMZ Sports has come out with.