MLB News: Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Accused of Assault in California

The news out of MLB this week should be about All-Star Game voting or even the intense battle in the National League West. unfortunately, that’s not the main headline dominating the news cycle this week in baseball.
Instead, it’s a report from TMZ Sports detailing an investigation into Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. The report details an incident that Bauer allegedly had with a woman in Pasadena, where Bauer resides agfter signing his massive deal with the Dodgers.
The report says that Bauer assaulted a woman in what Bauer’s lawyer describes as a consensual encounter. His lawyer also argued ina statement that the alleged assault was part of a sexual encounter mutually agreed upon between both Bauer and the alleged victim. It’s quite a messy situation and certainly something that will be thoroughly investigated by the league.
The Dodgers signed a 3-year deal with Bauer this past offseason that could be worth up to $102 million depending on the options. Bauer can opt-out of his deal over the next 2 seasons, but would leave quite a bit of money on the table. The league has yet to publicly comment on the incident and report that TMZ Sports has come out with.
All of that news and more, this week in MLB!