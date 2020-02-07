MLB News: A.J. Hinch Speaks on Astros’ Sign Stealing Controversy For First Time

Former Houston Astros’ manager A.J. Hinch looks like he has gained more grey hair than even me in the last couple months.

For the first time, he’s talking publicly about the Astros’ sign-stealing controversy. He does so with MLB Network’s Tom Verducci. Have a look at the segment below:

For the first time, A.J. Hinch talks about the Astros investigation. See Tom Verducci’s full sitdown with the former manager, Friday at 6pm ET on MLB Tonight. pic.twitter.com/EBIRDmHGFJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 6, 2020

Tom Verducci asks Hinch if the 2017 World Series won by the Astros is ‘tainted’. Here’s what Hinch says.

“It’s a fair question and I think everyone will have to draw their own conclusion. I hope over time and with the demonstration with the talents of this team and the careers that are being had. I hope over time it’s proven that it wasn’t, but I understand the question. It’s a fair question and people will need to draw their own conclusions. Unfortunately we opened that door as a group. That question may never be answered, we may never know. We are going to have to live and move forward and be better in the sport. Unfortunately, I can’t pinpoint what advantages or what happened or what would have happened otherwise. But we did it to ourselves.”

Undeniably, Hinch comes off as accountable and likable. I’ll be honest with you, the guy answered it in a genuine fashion and didn’t try to run from anything. Judging by just watching him, it seems like there is a degree of regret. His response was a classy one, and I admire the way he answered it even if I despise the result history holds.

Certainly Hinch is feeling the wrath of living with with stigma now, even with the ring he gets to look at every day. It remains to be seen how history will truly remember the Astros from the Hinch era. But I was pleasantly surprised by his response.