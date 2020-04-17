MLB News: Jackie Robinson Day Celebrations, Joe Kelly’s Mishap, Salary Reductions, and More!

Jackie Robinson Day was on Wednesday for MLB, and it unfortunately came and went without a game played. While players would normally honor Jackie in some way on the field, COVID-19 had other plans. Luckily, baseball was able to honor him on some of their social channels all day long on the 15th.

Top News This Week

The Atheltic reported this week that it’s possible that MLB would consider asking players to take salary cuts should games be played without fans. The agreement between MLB and the player’s union was said to have already solved the issue, but that seems unclear at this point. The language in the agreement that was established leaves room for baseball to open discussions with players about payment reductions.

It was also announced that MLB would be taking part in a massive COVID-19 study, including employees and players. The goal of the study is to evaluate how the virus spreads in highly concentrated metropolitan areas. MLB was reportedly quick to jump in and volunteer their staff, as they are one of the few companies with such a large nationwide reach.

The Astros appear to be having more issues than just the massive cheating scandal. The team is being sued by two fans that were removed from game seven of the World Series last year against the Nationals. The two were arrested for allegedly having fake tickets, though the pair alleged that it was not their fault.

In the player’s video game tournament, Joey Gallo was finally defeated at The Show. The Dodgers’ Gavin Lux took down Gallo 5-4, highlighted by two early homeruns and Kenley Jansen locking down the save.

Social News

Dodgers’ reliever Joe Kelly lit the internet on fire this week when he let a pitch fly. The flamethrower apparently needs to work on his precision a bit, as he is now in need of a new window.

Joe Kelly's working on a changeup during quarantine and it's going incredibly well pic.twitter.com/A0JD6mleHm — Starting 9 (@Starting9) April 16, 2020

SportsCenter relived this special moment from Alex Rodriguez back in 1998. Apparently, even back the ARod was hopeful that he could get a date with superstar Jennifer Lopez. Well, look at you now buddy.

MLB revisits the dimensions of all ballparks, and why teams choose out said dimensions.