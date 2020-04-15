NBA News: Westbrook’s Huge Donation, Towns’ Mother Passes from COVID-19, and More

The NBA continues to be shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic with no clear signs of a return. Players and owners all came together over the last couple of weeks to provide relief, with donations pouring in.

Top News This Week

The Rockets’ Russell Westbrook and his foundation are making a difference in the Houston area amid coronavirus fears. Brodie made a huge donation to students in the area who are being restricted to learning via online classes for the next few months. His foundation is supplying 650 laptops to ensure that students are able to follow along for the remainder of the school year.

It was a sad week in the NBA when it was announced that Karl-Anthony Town’s mother had passed away due to complications for the coronavirus. Jacqueline Towns had been battling the virus for more than a month before ultimately succumbing on April 13th. As expected, KAT has not released a statement during this very sad time.

The NBA sent out a memo to teams earlier last week saying that the league will pay out player’s today, April 15th. The NBA and the player’s association are working on May 1st checks, which will likely see a percentage removed for games not played.

The Chicago Bulls made it official and hired Nuggets’ GM Arturas Karnisovas to become the franchise’s new Executive VP of Basketball Operations. Karnisovas is already looking at several high-level executives from around the league to consider for a now vacant General Manager position within the Chicago franchise.

Social News

ESPN relives the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen press conference from the 1997 playoff series, forever a classic in sports history.

"I'm doo-doo, he's s—." MJ and Scottie Pippen's postgame press conference during the 1997 playoffs is hilarious 🤣 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/8HMDGazSf8 — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2020

SportsCenter reminds us of the time Patrick Beverly and Kevin Durant went at it during game one of the Western Conference playoffs. Both players were tossed in the fourth quarter.

One year ago, KD and Pat Bev went at it in Game 1 and both got tossed in the fourth quarter 😲 pic.twitter.com/3khVYa91xx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2020

ESPN reminds us of a very sweet moment between Karl-Anthony Towns and his mother on the day he committed to play for Kentucky. Jacqueline Towns passed away due to the coronavirus a few days ago.

This moment between KAT and his mom when he committed to Kentucky ❤️ (h/t @jtylerconway) pic.twitter.com/YIgflyKT1X — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2020