NFL News: McCaffrey Gets Paid, Hopkins Passes Physical, Jackson Passes Away, and More

Get More Sports has all of your latest news in the NFL from this past week! Sports may not be happening at the moment, but the NFL is booming with transactions.

Top News This Week

The Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey appears to be getting the money that he deserves so badly. The eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft signed a $64 million extension to become the highest-paid running back in the league annually. It’s more than deserved, given the workload and success that McCaffrey has endured. He rushed for 1387 yards last season and caught 116 passes for 1005 more yards. He is a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro player as well. The extension comes just as the Panthers change coaches and quarterbacks.

In some trade news, the DeAndre Hopkins trade is about to become official. The trade between the Cardinals and Texans was announced a few weeks back, but it was pending physicals of all players involved. The onset of the coronavirus slowed things down a bit, partially to blame for the time it took. The Texans are sending Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to Arizona for David Johnson and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

The Los Angeles Chargers are placing tight end Hunter Henry on a franchise tag. The deal will lock him up for the 2020 season for $10 million. The deal also gives Henry another chance to build up his resume after an injury-shortened season last year. Henry played 12 games and caught 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns. It remains to be seen who he will be catching passes from next year since Philip Rivers signed a deal with the Colts.

The Saints are reported to be one of the teams interested in North Texas quarterback Mason Fine. New Orleans signed Drew Brees to a two-year extension, but it remains to be seen how long he will actually play. It could be one year, but it could also be four years. The Saints lost Teddy Bridgewater to the Panthers in free agency, so it makes sense that they are looking for some competition for Taysom Hill. Fine was a four-year starter at North Texas and threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns to 34 INTs in 39 games.

Social News

Former Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson passed away in a car accident on Sunday evening. The TCU coach played nine seasons in the NFL between the Seahawks and the Vikings. He was involved in a car accident in his home state of Alabama.

Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

The Tua Tagovailoa hype is growing, mostly due to the marketing efforts by the Crimson Tide standout. His team released this hype video to perk the interest of fans and teams. Check it out!

For some NFL team, it's about to be Tua Time ⏳ ( 📍 @Lowes) pic.twitter.com/fAlU9KJTZA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2020

In more quarterback news, apparently Tom Brady is going to be making more money that just off of his contacts. The long-time Patriot legend is headed to Tampa Bay, but not without some added financial security. He is reportedly looking to trademark Tompa Bay and Tampa Brady in hopes of selling merchandise.

Tom Brady hopes to trademark "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" for use in merchandise, including clothing, headwear and footwear. https://t.co/mlFB1yhgYt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2020