Kelce calls Madison Square Garden wedding with Taylor Swift ‘best night of my life’

Just over a month after marrying Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden on July 3, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called the ceremony “the best night of my life,” according to ESPN. The event was held in front of about 1,000 guests.

The festivities included a star-studded guest list that featured Patrick Mahomes, Ed Sheeran, Wayne Gretzky and Selena Gomez. Comedian and actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. There were no groomsmen; Swift’s brother served as her man of honor and Kelce’s brother, Jason, served as his best man.

Kelce offered remarks following Chiefs practice Wednesday, saying, “It was a fun offseason, man. The wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.” He added, “It was a crazy night, and it was full of a lot of celebrations.”

Kelce described MSG as holding special significance for him, saying he had long wanted to visit the arena for a playoff game when “the Knicks were rocking.” Swift attended New York’s comeback in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals; Kelce was unable to attend that game because he was at Chiefs minicamp.

“It’s kind of cool to be able to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, to be able to get married in there,” Kelce said, thanking the owners of MSG for allowing a private event and noting, “the AC was cooking, baby.” He remains a regular presence at Kansas City’s offseason program and, entering his 14th NFL season and as a four-time first-team All-Pro, said he can still “play at a high level.” Last season he recorded 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns. ESPN’s Nate Taylor contributed to this report.