Klint Kubiak brings urgency, no-nonsense culture to Raiders camp

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak has injected a heightened sense of urgency into his first training camp as a head coach, players said, after joining the organization following a Super Bowl LX victory with the Seattle Seahawks. Kubiak, a former position coach and offensive coordinator, arrived with a mandate to help the Raiders return to the NFL’s summit for the first time since 1984.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said the difference is tangible. Cousins, 37, who played three of his six seasons under Kubiak in Minnesota when Kubiak was the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2019-21, described being “laser-focused” on punctuality and preparation. “When I’m driving into work in the morning, I’m kind of like, I feel it. I’m like, ‘I better be on [time] today,'” Cousins said.

Despite offseason improvements at some positions, the roster still resembles a team in the midst of a rebuild and is not yet fully equipped to contend in a crowded AFC West. Kubiak has focused on culture, attention to detail and a team-first approach in an effort to accelerate that process. “What you see is what you get. It’s no nonsense,” wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said. “It’s ball 24/7 here. And if you’re not a tough guy mentally and physically, if you don’t like to sit through 18 hours of meetings and practice for three hours, this probably isn’t the place for you. And that’s the culture he’s creating.”

Punter AJ Cole, one of three Raiders players who have been with the organization since its last season in Oakland in 2019 (along with left tackle Kolton Miller and defensive end Maxx Crosby), said there is a widespread buy-in. Cole cited past rebuilds, including the 2025 season under Pete Carroll that ended 3-14 and Carroll’s subsequent firing, and said, “I think that the number of people swimming in the same direction is definitely at an all-time high.”

Accountability has been a central theme. Defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV said Kubiak has eliminated the word “I” from team verbiage and holds everyone to the same standard regardless of contract or role. Kubiak demonstrated that standard when he held Cousins and Crosby out of practice after a scuffle the previous day, issuing a statement that the players had violated team rules. Kubiak’s father, former NFL coach Gary Kubiak, said his son can be unassuming but that his words carry weight and he is willing to call out mistakes.