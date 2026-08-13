Jonas Brothers to play halftime at NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia

The Jonas Brothers will perform at halftime of the NFL’s Week 1 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the league announced Wednesday.

The regular-season game marks the NFL’s first in Australia and will air on Netflix in the United States on Sept. 10.

The brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — said in a statement that they were thrilled to play at halftime during the league’s inaugural regular-season game in Australia, calling the Melbourne Cricket Ground “iconic” and Australian fans “passionate.”

According to the announcement, the Jonas Brothers have sold more than 20 million albums and recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The performance is part of the NFL’s international schedule this season, which the league said includes games in seven countries across four continents.

Tim Tubito, the NFL’s senior director of global game presentation and entertainment, called the contest a landmark for the league and said the Jonas Brothers are “global entertainers whose music connects across generations,” adding the league looks forward to delivering a memorable halftime performance for fans in Australia and around the world.