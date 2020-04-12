NHL News: Young Oilers Player Passes Away, NCAA Award Winners, and Latest Transactions

It was a sad week in the NHL that started with the loss of a young star. Edmonton Oilers center Colby Cave was admitted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with a brain bleed earlier in the week. He passed away on Saturday morning as a result. Cave played parts of four seasons with the Bruins and Oilers, scoring four goals in limited action.

Rest in peace, Colby Cave. 🖤 https://t.co/oHBUdNAGII — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 11, 2020

In some happier news, the New York Islanders appear to be getting an impressive talent from the KHL It was reported this morning that Goalie Ilya Sorokin is not signing an extension with CSKA and will instead sign with New York after his contract expires at the end of this month. Sorokin had a .935 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average in what actually amounted to a down year for the 24-year-old.

Long awaited in New York G Ilya Sorokin refused to sign an extension with CSKA and is set to sign with the #Isles right after his current contract expires (April 30) — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) April 12, 2020

The NHL also released an emotional video in the midst of a league shut down. The video features stars like Alex Ovechkin, Jonathan Toews, and Connor McDavid talking about how much they miss hockey. It was released on Friday since the Stanley Cup Playoffs were supposed to start this week. Be careful, it’s a tear-jerker.

It was also reported this week that the NHL has several plans in place for the coronavirus. The league has said that it would like to finish its final handful of games before getting into the postseason, though there is no certainty that games will be played at all quite yet. One option has been to hold games at one site, sort of like what MLB is reported to have in the works.

NEWS: North American venues have flooded the NHL with bids for neutral site Stanley Cup Playoffs. "We have people putting together a comprehensive laundry list of what we would need from facilities and evaluating some facilities," Bill Daly tells ESPN.https://t.co/0KkmOhXKDH — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 10, 2020

