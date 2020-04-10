MLB News: Arizona Plans to Get Started By May, Player’s Reactions, Stadium Renovations, And More!

It’s a strange time all around Major League Baseball as players struggle to find ways to stay game-ready. But the MLB is reported to be working on a plan to get games going, and some have said May is the anticipated month to get players in camp.

But according to some California health officials, games being played any time soon are not likely. One health expert said that games bring played in California with fans is not likely to happen until November at the earliest. With that in mind, baseball fans should be hoping for the Arizona option at this point.

Former Rangers star Josh Hamilton was indicted on felony charges this week. The one-time Most Valuable Player was arrested back in October after assaulting one of his teenage daughters in a domestic dispute. If convicted he could face anywhere from two to ten years in prison. The charge is just the latest slide in the downfall of a once very talented player.

Former Diamondbacks’ and Rockies’ slugger Mark Reynolds announced this week that he is calling it a career. He played a 13-year career slugging 298 homeruns split between eight different teams. Reynolds said, “I’ve retired. … I’m really enjoying time with my family, and it’s time for me to move on and find something else to do.”

Reds’ catcher Tucker Barnhart took the time to give back to the community his week. Barnhart is buying meals from local businesses in and around Cincinnati to donate to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. He’s calling the support initiative ‘Tell Em Tucker Sent Ya’.

Dodgers Stadium may not be used at all this year, but that won’t stop the renovations from being done on time. Check out the drone footage of the newly renovated outfield plazas and more!

