Guardians seek 2-0 ALCS lead vs. Rays in Game 2

The Cleveland Guardians kept their postseason momentum alive after recovering from an 0-2 deficit in the American League Division Series, winning three straight to advance. According to the series report, that streak continued into the AL Championship Series opener.

In Monday’s ALCS Game 1, Cleveland rallied to defeat the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in comeback fashion, the report said. The win gave the Guardians a 1-0 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in St. Petersburg at 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland enters with a 1-0 series lead. The starting pitchers are listed as Parker Messick for the Guardians and Freddy Peralta for the Rays, per the game information.

Lineups for both clubs were listed as TBD in the pregame notes. Coverage from St. Petersburg will include lineups, live game updates and postgame analysis, the report states.

A Guardians victory in Game 2 would put Cleveland up 2-0 in the ALCS and leave the team two wins from a World Series appearance. The series will shift to Cleveland for Game 3 following the conclusion of the first two games, according to the report.