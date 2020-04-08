NBA News: Hall of Fame Gets New Additions, Draft Goes Vitual, and Adam Silver is All Sorts of Lost

The NBA is just like every other sport, in that fans and players are all just wondering when things can get back to normal. The President of the United States had a call with the commissioner’s of all major sports, including the NBA, to discuss when teams could get back to action. News also broke that players may also have to pay back money to owners in the event of a season shutdown. All of that and more this week!

First things first: Kobe Bryant is finally right where he belongs. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe was awarded the honor posthumously after he died in a helicopter crash in January.

Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett officially join Kobe Bryant as Hall of Famers — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 4, 2020

Speaking of Kevin Garnett, he is keeping his beef with the Timberwolves alive and well. The Hall of Famer had some harsh words to say about owner Glen Taylor. Garnett had grown very close to President of Basketball Operations Flip Saunders, who wanted Garnett to return to Minnesota in a key decision-making role. Taylor cut him out of that after Saunders passed away in 2015.

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett unfiltered on Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and much more — in @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/w6JmN9cYFB pic.twitter.com/wcRFcEqAAs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2020

Moving on to the health side of the NBA, it looks like the social distancing is making it’s way into the NBA draft process as well. We’re just two months out from the 2020 draft, but the league is taking every precaution to make sure that teams are handling prospect discussions safely. Coaches and personnel are required now to conduct virtual meetings with the players.

Sources: The NBA has given its franchises guidelines for the pre-Draft process during coronavirus pandemic, stating teams are allowed to conduct virtual meetings with prospects but prohibited from in-person workouts or requesting/watching live video. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2020

On the subject of heath, it seems as though Commissioner knows just about as much as the world does as to when sports will be able to return. While MLB is looking at a late-May date to get players in camp, Adam Silver seems less hopeful. In fact, he doesn’ even think you can begin to talk about starting the season back up until May. But hey, could be worse.

Adam Silver says he's told his people with the NBA that there will be no way to have a real answer about where things are headed in terms of starting the season again until, at a minimum, May 1. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 6, 2020

More News From the NBA

Projected lottery pick Nico Mannion from Arizona has declared for the NBA Draft

Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik did a video interview with the Chicago Bulls today for the franchise’s Executive VP of Basketball Operations opening

Stanford freshman guard Tyrell Terry is entering the 2020 NBA Draft

All of that news and more, this week in the NBA!