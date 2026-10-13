Rookie extension deadline looms: six key decisions to watch

The NBA season begins in one week, but executives are focused on a different deadline: the rookie extension cutoff on Monday, a day before the 2026-27 regular season tips off, according to ESPN. Since the start of the offseason five players — Victor Wembanyama, Amen and Ausar Thompson, Keyonte George and Brandin Podziemski — have signed rookie extensions. That total is well below the average of 11 rookie extensions per year since 2023, though ESPN notes the number is expected to rise in the coming days; of the 34 players who landed rookie extensions over the past three seasons, 17 signed on deadline day.

ESPN also highlights additional dates to watch: Oct. 19 is the deadline to extend veterans with two years remaining on their contract (not including an option year) and the deadline for teams to reduce rosters to 15 players on standard contracts.

Brandon Miller is one of six eligible rookies singled out by ESPN. Charlotte views Miller and Kon Knueppel as the franchise’s new foundation after trades that sent LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges elsewhere, the report says. Miller missed much of his sophomore season in 2024-25, playing 27 games, but rebounded last season with career highs in 3-pointers made, 3-point percentage and free-throw attempts and averaged more than 20 points per game for a second straight season. ESPN notes Miller views Amen Thompson’s five-year, $208 million extension as a comparable, while also pointing out Thompson’s durability and an All-Defensive First Team selection in 2025. Bobby Marks’ recommended offer in the report: five years, $175 million, with proposed annual-structure options and Charlotte projecting roughly $80 million below the luxury-tax line next season without accounting for new deals for Miller or center Moussa Diabate, who is extension-eligible in February.

Dallas’ Dereck Lively II is another focal point. ESPN details Lively’s rebound and rim-defense impact — ranking 17th of 138 in offensive rebounding percentage and fourth in defensive rebounding percentage in 2024-25, and holding opponents to 56.3% at the rim (20th of 165). He averaged 7.4 rebounds in 22 minutes across 21 postseason games as a rookie. Durability concerns remain: Lively has played 98 games over three seasons, missed all but seven games last season, and underwent two right-foot surgeries after July 2025; he was not cleared for 5-on-5 in training camp. Marks’ suggested deal: three years, $35 million, with a $10.8 million first-year salary and a third-year guarantee contingent on games played.

ESPN also indicates Milwaukee’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. would merit contract discussions if evaluated on his most recent season with Miami, and the broader piece reviews six of the 16 eligible rookies while flagging veteran extension situations around the league, including notable names to watch among established players.