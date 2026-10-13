Ravens’ late rally ends 581-game skid for teams down eight+ in final minute

ATLANTA — The Baltimore Ravens closed a late-season reputation for fourth-quarter lapses with a 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, capped by a game-ending interception from safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton received the game ball in the locker room and told teammates, “The last couple of years, like ever since I’ve been here, that’s a game that we would lose.”

Baltimore became the first team in four years to win a game when trailing by eight or more points in the final minute, breaking a 581-game losing streak for teams in that situation, according to ESPN Research. Coach Jesse Minter praised the club’s composure, saying there was “no flinch, no panic” and calling the result a potential “launch point” for the team.

Trailing 23-15 late in the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley led a rapid 71-yard drive in one minute, 51 seconds, completing all six of his passes to four different receivers. Huntley connected with Devontez Walker on a 7-yard touchdown with 40 seconds remaining, and Derrick Henry ran in the two-point conversion to force overtime. On Atlanta’s final pre-overtime series, Ravens outside linebacker Tavius Robinson pressured quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a hit that sidelined Penix with a rib injury.

After electing to receive, Baltimore executed a 68-yard, 14-play overtime drive — the longest overtime touchdown march in eight years — finished by a 1-yard sneak from Huntley. Hamilton’s interception of Tua Tagovailoa, the safety’s first of the season, ended Atlanta’s comeback hopes. Defensive end Calais Campbell lauded Hamilton, saying, “big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.”

The victory continued a recent string of narrow wins for the Ravens. From 2023 through 2025, Baltimore went 9-15 (.375) in games decided by seven points or fewer, the sixth-worst mark in the league over that span. This season the team has won three straight one-score games, including a 56-yard game-winning field goal in Week 3 and an onside-kick recovery in Week 4, followed by Sunday night’s comeback. Minter noted the team has tried to learn from setbacks, pointing to a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints as a teaching moment after surrendering 15 fourth-quarter points.