Broncos seek more big plays while Payton urges Bo Nix to ‘let it rip’

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Denver’s 23-17 win over the winless Los Angeles Chargers, coach Sean Payton said the Broncos are working to slow quarterback Bo Nix’s internal clock between the snap and the whistle so the offense can “let it rip.” Payton said he sees signs of improvement in Nix’s footwork and emphasized the need for early protection to help the quarterback settle.

The victory moved Denver to 3-2, but the offense struggled in Payton’s first game back as playcaller. The Broncos converted 1-of-12 on third down, gained 224 net yards and had only one play longer than 12 yards before the fourth quarter. Nix completed 16 of 27 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, his second-lowest passing yardage total as a pro.

Performance metrics remain a concern. According to ESPN, Nix ranks 24th in QBR (43.1) and 30th in completion percentage over expectation (minus-4.1%), ahead of only Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson. The Broncos sit near the bottom of several offensive categories, including scoring (29th, 18.0 points per game), and have just 11 plays of 20 yards or more, fewer than all but the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN.

Payton reclaimed playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb after four games, but many of the same issues persisted on Sunday. Payton stressed a preference for “small steps” to build rhythm and credited the defense with setting up a fourth-quarter comeback. “Thought guys up front settled in,” he said. “And when we needed it, [Nix] gave us some important ones.”

Outside criticism has focused on Nix’s tendency to move through progressions quickly and on his footwork, including observations from former quarterbacks such as ESPN analyst Chase Daniel. Payton said the team intends to help with a stronger run-game approach and improved protection early. Sunday was Denver’s first game this season with more rushing attempts than passing attempts; the team ran 29 times for 106 yards (3.7 yards per carry). Nix, who underwent two ankle surgeries this offseason, has run less this year and ranks last among 31 qualifying quarterbacks in air yards per attempt (5.7). Payton said coaches have reassured Nix “he’s the guy we want here,” and Nix said he is trying to find the “let-it-rip” zone by playing what he sees and maintaining good vision.