Samaje Perine’s downhill runs spark Bengals in 31-24 win over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Samaje Perine provided a jolt to the Cincinnati Bengals’ ground game Sunday, powering a rushing attack that helped the team snap a two-game losing streak with a 31-24 win at Hard Rock Stadium.

With the Bengals’ run game sputtering early, Cincinnati turned to a scheme that attacked the middle of the line of scrimmage and leaned on Perine’s downhill style. According to ESPN Research, 36.7% of Cincinnati’s called runs were classified as inside zone, the third-highest rate for the team since ESPN began tracking the data in 2024. The Bengals used outside zone on just 10% of rushing calls, their fourth-lowest rate in a game over the past three seasons.

Perine, in his third stint with the club, carried the approach. After totaling 13 carries across the previous four games, he had a season-high 14 carries for 68 yards against the Dolphins and added a receiving touchdown. “The coaches challenged the [offensive] line to create space,” Perine said. “And they created a lot of space, and we just had to run.”

Center Ted Karras credited the offensive line with moving Miami’s defensive tackles and finishing on linebackers, which opened lanes for Perine and starter Chase Brown. Brown was bottled up early — averaging 2.4 yards per carry in the first half while Perine averaged 6.1 — but the workload and production evened out as the game progressed. In subsequent carries, Perine had seven to Brown’s six, with rushing averages of 3.6 and 3.7 yards per attempt, respectively.

Coach Zac Taylor said the offense will plan its rushing approach on a week-to-week basis and praised the pairing of the team’s top backs. “Sometimes you have two great backs that you’ve got trust in,” Taylor said. Quarterback Joe Burrow called Perine “Mr. Reliable,” adding that he can be counted on to gain extra yards.

Perine first joined Cincinnati in 2019 and was a featured part of a similar run approach in 2022. The Bengals improved to 3-2 with the victory; Miami fell to 0-5. Cincinnati has two weeks before a road game at division-leading Baltimore (4-1).