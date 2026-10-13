NBA teams unveil court designs for 2026 Emirates NBA Cup

Teams have revealed their court designs for this year’s Emirates NBA Cup, the fourth edition of the league’s in-season tournament, according to the NBA.

The tournament runs from Oct. 30 to Dec. 11. Teams will be competing for bragging rights, a trophy and more than $500,000 in prize money for each member of the winning squad, the league said.

The court designs were created to reflect the prestige of the event. A common element across the 30 arenas is the NBA Cup trophy, which is featured at center court and also depicted under each basket, according to the NBA.

Designs for all 30 teams have been released. They cover every franchise: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

According to the NBA, these courts will serve as the official playing surfaces for the Cup during the Oct. 30–Dec. 11 window, with the trophy imagery a unifying visual theme across all venues.