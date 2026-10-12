Pacers, Spurs, Nuggets, Nets unveil ABA-era throwback uniforms and courts

The Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs unveiled classic-edition uniforms and courts Monday, part of a series honoring the franchises’ milestone ABA anniversaries, the teams said. Each club revisited early visual identities tied to its ABA roots with new on-court looks planned for the coming season.

The Nets’ throwback draws on the New York Nets era of the late 1960s and early 1970s. The uniform uses a white primary base with a red cursive “Nets” wordmark. Red, white and blue stripes appear on the collar, waistband and the sides of the jersey and shorts as part of a celebration of the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

Indiana returned to its iconic blue road uniforms and revived its original 1967 logo on the shorts. The design includes asymmetrical racing stripes that begin on the right shoulder and cross to the left at the bottom of the shorts. The Pacers’ throwback commemorates the franchise’s 60th anniversary and its three ABA championships before joining the NBA.

The San Antonio edition features a classic silver base with the Spurs wordmark and the franchise’s signature diamond detail on the bottom of the shorts, with a spur logo in the center. The team will debut that uniform against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 4.

Denver is revisiting its pre-Nuggets identity from the Rockets ABA days with an orange uniform. The kit displays an arched “Denver” wordmark in black letters outlined in white and includes the original Rockets logo on the bottom right of the shorts. The Nuggets plan to debut that look Dec. 27 against Indiana, a nod to the franchise’s 60th anniversary.