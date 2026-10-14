Sanchez, Swanson each earn 9s as USWNT rallies to draw Spain 2-2

The United States women’s national team rallied for a 2-2 draw against world No. 1 Spain on Tuesday at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, erasing a two-goal halftime deficit. Alexia Putellas opened the scoring in the 27th minute and Salma Paralluelo added a second in the 32nd, but the U.S. responded in the second half with Ashley Sanchez and Mallory Swanson strikes in the 49th and 86th minutes, respectively, according to the match report.

Ashley Sanchez paced the comeback with a 49th-minute goal, and Mallory Swanson — introduced off the bench — leveled the match in the 86th. Michelle Cooper provided the assist for the equalizer and Kate del Fava recorded the secondary, or “hockey,” assist, the report said. Attack-minded substitutions were cited as a key factor in the turnabout.

Coach Emma Hayes received a 7 out of 10 rating for her substitutions and game management after a difficult first half, the report noted. The draw leaves Hayes and her roster preparing for next month’s Concacaf W Championship quarterfinal against El Salvador, per the match account.

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce was given a 3 after a misplaced pass that led to Spain’s second goal and another errant pass in the second half. Defensively, Gisele Thompson earned a 6 after several crucial interventions but was noted as having been pulled out of position on Spain’s opener. Tierna Davidson (5), Kennedy Wesley (5) and Emily Fox (5) were judged part of a backline that struggled early, with specific lapses highlighted on both Spain goals.

In midfield and attack, Lindsey Hearn was rated 6 and Claire Hutton 6. Rose Lavelle drew a 7 for her role in build-up play. Sophia Wilson received an 8 for her attacking chemistry and the assist on Sanchez’s goal. Trinity Rodman was rated 5. Among substitutes, Alyssa Thompson was graded 7, Lily Yohannes 8, Mallory Swanson 9, Michelle Cooper 8 and Jaelin Howell 7. Pietra Tordin, Kate del Fava and Emma Sears were listed as having no rating after late appearances, according to the report.