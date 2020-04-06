in NFL

NFL News: Draft to Be Virtual, Antonio Brown Looks to Return, and More!

All of your news from around the NFL this past week.

The NFL was initially the only major sports league that had been not yet been affected by the coronavirus. That all changed this week when the NFL draft was changed up a little bit and the commissioner made a big decision on training facilities for players.

The NFL Draft was set to take place on April 23rd through April 25th in Las Vegas As recently as last week, officials still felt like this was an attainable date despite the limits that have been placed on crowds around the country. Commissioner Roger Goodell put any hopes of a live draft to bed though, as he released an official memo on Monday.

Coaches and General Managers will now be drafting from the comfort of their own homes, much like we all do during our fantasy drafts. It is not clear how this would be televised as a normal draft would be.

In the same memo, Goodell made it clear that training facilities will be shut down indefinitely. The league had already asked teams to shut down their facilities on March 26th, and they had shut down their offices on March 13th. It now looks like the NFL season could potentially be in more trouble than initially thought.

Saints; legendary kicker Tom Dempsey unfortunately passed away this weekend, succumbing to the COVID-19 virus. Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot, kicked a record long 63-yard field goal in 1970. Dempsey spent 11 seasons int he NFL playing for five different franchises.

Antonio Brown looks to be working on a comeback to the NFL after a lengthy battle of highs and lows last year. Brown hired EMG Sports to represent him as he looks to get back onto a team for the 2020 season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout spent time on the Raiders and Patriots last season, with both situations ending poorly.

Written by Brook Smith

