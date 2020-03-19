NBA News: Lakers Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

The bad news in sports gets worse. In a sport hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, two more players have tested positive. It was revealed on Thursday that two players from the Los Angeles Lakers have been confirmed. The players who tested positive have not been revealed as of this post.

Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

The news comes as a surprise obviously, but it makes sense. The Lakers last played the Nets, a team that recently had four players test positive. One of those players was Kevin Durant, the other three have not been revealed.

The NBA has a problem, with players coming out every day as testing positive for the virus. It began with Rudy Gobert just two weeks ago, and the sports world has spiraled out of control since then.

More Lakers to Test

Some Lakers players were not tested in the initial go around, but the rest are expected to. This is being done likely out of the fear that there may be more players test positive.