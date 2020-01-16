MLB News: Jessica Mendoza Is Upset At Mike Fiers For Whistle Blowing On Astros

Without question, starting pitcher Mike Fiers will always hold his place in baseball history. Indeed, it was Fiers who first brought to attention what the Houston Astros did to win a World Series in 2017 and beyond.

Now ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza joins Golic and Wingo on ESPN to talk about her disdain for Fiers’ whistle blowing.

“To go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it’s hard to swallow.” –@jessmendoza on former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers revealing the Astros sign-stealing scheme. pic.twitter.com/LSQY6B0dSC — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) January 16, 2020

Apparently, Mendoza just wishes that Fiers would have remained silent. This is a surprising reaction to say the least.

“To go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it’s hard to swallow.”

Mendoza continues, seeming to double down that Fiers was wrong for truth telling on his former teammates.

“Honestly it made me sad for the sport, that this is how this all got found out.”

Look, I believe that one of the three rules in life is that you don’t rat no matter the circumstance. However, when it comes to something like this; it’s going to always make way to light. There is no way that the Astros of 2017 had to believe that these tales would never be told. Therefore, Fiers ended up just being the guy who initially brought it up.

Eventually, someone was going to talk. Whether it was Fiers or someone else. The only difference made by Fiers being the one to bring it up was baseball had the chance to deal with it in a relatively short time frame after it happened.

Don’t be surprised if Mendoza has to circle back on her comments.