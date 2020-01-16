MLB News: Pete Rose Compares Astros’ Cheating To His Gambling

Always an interesting quote when he’s asked, former MLB player Pete Rose is weighing in on the sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

Rose talked with Randy Miller of NJ.com for an exclusive interview in which he compared his gambling infraction to that of the sign-stealing of the Astros and Red Sox.

Without question, Rose feels that sign-stealing is actually cheating the game; and testing boundaries of the competition of the sport.

Pete Rose: Astros' cheating was worse than my bets https://t.co/s74cWn6LkG pic.twitter.com/9Q3nJ3j7gI — theScore MLB (@theScoreMLB) January 14, 2020

First off, Rose feels the Astros and Red Sox players not being punished is the worst part of this.

“So they fire the GM, they fire the manager, and (MLB) probably is going to get (Red Sox manager) Alex Cora, who was the (Astros) bench coach at the time. But what about the players who were behind this and taking the knowledge? Should they get off scot-free? Don’t you have to do something to the players who were accepting the stolen signs? Nothing’s been done. Is that fair?”

There is no doubt, Rose feels that the players are as much to blame as anyone in the front office. Just check out this next quote.

“Most players don’t give a damn about what happens to an organization as long as it doesn’t happen to them. If I’m a player and every time I bat I’m getting the signs from the dugout, I’m just as guilty as the guy who is giving me the signs.”

Whether or not Rose is more or less wrong for betting on the sport is up for debate. However, you have to see where he’s coming from in saying that the players getting off free and clear is a total joke.