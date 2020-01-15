Alex Cora Gets Axed, Luke Kuechly Retires, Zion Williamson Returns, and More! | GMS Podcast Episode 91

The Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora. The news comes one day after Rob Manfred revealed the results of his investigation into the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, wherein Cora was revealed to be the mastermind behind the nefarious tactics. We hear from the Red Sox brass about their decision to move on from Cora and what went into their decision. Plus, we give you the top 7 candidates to replace Cora in Boston.

Luke Kuechly announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 28. We discuss Kuechly’s decision to retire and whether or not he’ll end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Plus, we present the top plays of Luke Kuechly’s spectacular 8-year career.

Zion Williamson’s NBA regular season debut finally has a date! We discuss what to expect from Zion and whether the Pelicans no. 1 pick will live up to the hype and become and NBA superstar. Plus, we predict Zion’s rookie numbers and tell you how he can catch Ja Morant for rookie of the year.

