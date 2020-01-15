Pelicans News: Zion Williamson Debut Officially Confirmed For January 22 Against Spurs

First thought to be this coming Thursday evening, Zion Day has been postponed for about a week. However, January 22 against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center will be the official pro debut of 19-year old Zion Williamson.

This is according to multiple (credible) sources.

Breaking: The Pelicans expect Zion Williamson to make his regular-season debut next Wednesday, Jan. 22, against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/o9rHOccxCe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2020

David Griffin spoke about the upcoming debut of his superstar.

“This process has been one that has been really, really good. We’ve learned a lot about him. We’re getting the point where we think he is as ready as he thinks he is. We’re moving in the right direction.”

I’m sure it’s been tremendous, David. There’s nothing like losing your star player the day before the season begins and he misses months on end.

Still, Griffin says that they never considered sitting Williamson into next season.

“And he never considered it either. The nature of his injury wasn’t such that that was called for. Other players that have had to make that determination, they had a much more significant surgery. Blake Griffin fractured a kneecap. That’s a different issue. Zion knew from the very beginning that he was going to be able to play, and he wanted to play. We told you he hasn’t been overly happy with me that he hasn’t been able to play yet. There was never a thought that he wouldn’t be able to play.”

One week from today, we will have full Zion coverage. In fact, maybe we will go wall to wall with it. Stay tuned, to say the least we are excited about this. He will probably end up playing 11 minutes.