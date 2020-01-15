Mets News: Manager Carlos Beltran Appears To Have Burner Twitter Account

Indeed, things are getting interesting for New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran. In the wake of the firings of A.J. Hinch, Jeff Lunhow, and Alex Cora parting ways with the Red Sox; Beltran is the next logical man in line.

We will get to that in a minute, because this is about something equally interesting as who will manage the Mets. It appears that Carlos Beltran signed up for twitter. First, the name on the account is ‘@B15Ivan’. Keep in mind – Beltran’s number is 15 – and his middle name is ‘Ivan’.

Here are some tweets from the alleged Beltran burner. All of them are in staunch support of the Mets’ manager.

Then the grand finale. Barely edges out the one with “GM Brodie”. Sounds like a NY disc jockey. Thanks for the tip, DH army pic.twitter.com/Q8mVvrp3ID — Clint (@DiamondHoggers) January 15, 2020

Finally in the last one, Ivan B states:

“I don’t feel comfortable putting my last name out there. As for the #15, I currently play in an adult’s softball league, and my current number is 15.”

Well, there you have it. No, this isn’t Carlos Beltran pretending to not be Carlos Beltran. It couldn’t possibly be.

Meanwhile, the Mets are ‘wavering’ in their support of Beltran as their manager. This is according to Buster Olney of ESPN. ‘Wavering’ is such a bad word to hear associated with things.

Mets are “wavering" in their support for new manager Carlos Beltran amid Astros’ sign-stealing probe, per @Buster_ESPN pic.twitter.com/giLYvXgSYV — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) January 15, 2020

In actuality, this is the most Mets thing ever and that really appears to be Carlos Beltran. We will have more on Ivan if he tweets.