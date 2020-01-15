Yankees News: C.C. Sabathia Thinks New York Was Cheated Out of Title

Undeniably, everyone is looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers when talking about teams the Houston Astros stole a world title from. In the wake of their sign-stealing sanctions, this is the other side of the story.

However, another player emerges recently retired who thinks the Astros stole something that belonged to he and his team. That player is former starting pitcher of the New York Yankees, C.C. Sabathia.

Oddly enough, CC Sabathia’s remarks came from a guest appearance on Inside the NFL.

“It’s weird, like it changes all the time. When I first heard it, I was upset, and then as investigations went on…I was like, well, we can’t go back and play the games…but as more information started to come out, I’m like, we played a seven-game series in 2017, ALCS, and we lost really on kind of like one pitch.”

Without question, Sabathia is walking it back and realizing that the New York Yankees were a good team in 2017. They lost to the Astros in seven games in the ALCS. Houston’s small edge made all the difference in his mind. Of course, this cost him a title the way he sees it.

“As everything’s been coming out, and the more facts that we get, it’s getting frustrating man, to sit here and know that late in my career I could’ve had a title, maybe ’17 or maybe ’18, but we got cheated out of a team kind of doing something that’s not within the rules of the game.”

The Astros did a bad thing, and created a ton of enemies in the process. Now they’re without a manager or general manager, and have a huge target on their back. Times are going to get interesting at Minute Maid Park in 2020.

Without a doubt, if Sabathia feels this way; a lot of the league feels this way.