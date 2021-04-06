MLB News: All-Star Game Moved to Coors Field in Colorado

MLB took a huge step this week by pulling the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. With strict and controversial voting laws being passed there, the league got together with team executives to discuss how they should proceed.

They ultimately decided on removing the Game from Atlanta with the feedback from teams. These laws are under fire for being specifically aimed at limiting voting for people of color in Georgia. President Joe Biden recently called these laws “Jim Crow on steroids”.

The good news is that MLB does have a new location for the All-Star Game. Coors Field will host it this coming Summer, the first time since 1998 that they will get to host. Given the altitude and the tendency of the ball flying, the homerun derby should be a blast.

Coors Field in Denver will hold the All-Star Game and its surrounding events, Major League Baseball announced today. MLB opted to move the game out of Atlanta due to voting laws passed in Georgia last month. pic.twitter.com/OA6sYeRnxD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2021

The decision to move the All-Star Game has not been universally embraced by those in baseball. The Braves released a statement talking about how disappointed that they were in the decision, which was not received well by MLB fans.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also said that he did not agree with the decision and would not throw out the first pitch for the Rangers season as a result. Many had thought MLB might pivot to the Rangers’ new stadium in Arlington which is set to hold full capacity to start the year.

That obviously will not be the plan as the ASG goes to the Mile-High City.

All of that news and more, this week in MLB! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.