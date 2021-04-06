Menu

in MLB

MLB News: All-Star Game Moved to Coors Field in Colorado

MLB makes a last minute change due to voting laws.

MLB
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 20: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies slides safely into third base with a triple in the third inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on September 20, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

MLB took a huge step this week by pulling the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. With strict and controversial voting laws being passed there, the league got together with team executives to discuss how they should proceed.

They ultimately decided on removing the Game from Atlanta with the feedback from teams. These laws are under fire for being specifically aimed at limiting voting for people of color in Georgia. President Joe Biden recently called these laws “Jim Crow on steroids”.

The good news is that MLB does have a new location for the All-Star Game. Coors Field will host it this coming Summer, the first time since 1998 that they will get to host. Given the altitude and the tendency of the ball flying, the homerun derby should be a blast.

The decision to move the All-Star Game has not been universally embraced by those in baseball. The Braves released a statement talking about how disappointed that they were in the decision, which was not received well by MLB fans.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also said that he did not agree with the decision and would not throw out the first pitch for the Rangers season as a result. Many had thought MLB might pivot to the Rangers’ new stadium in Arlington which is set to hold full capacity to start the year.

That obviously will not be the plan as the ASG goes to the Mile-High City.

All of that news and more, this week in MLB! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

