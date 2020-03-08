MMA News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Suffers Horrific Facial Injuries at UFC 248

It was quite the night for UFC fans in Las Vegas, on hand to watch Israel Adesanya take on Yoel Romero in the main event. As it turns out though, the co-main event is likely what MMA fans everywhere will be talking about.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk took on Strawweight champion Weili Zhang, and the two fighters went the distance. It was hard-fought on both sides, but Zheng ultimately went on to win the contest by way of the judge’s decision. There was more bad news for Jedrzejczyk though, as she sustained heavy facial damage in the bout. We’ll let you be the judge on this one.

It was can only be described as grotesque and disturbing, Jedrzejczyk’s head appeared to swell up twice it’s normal size. I guess that’s what can happen when you get punched in the face close to 100 times in a single fight.

The fight was one for the record books, as the two exchanged 351 landed strikes, the most ever in UFC history. But it sure looks like all 351 went to Joanna’s head doesn’t it?