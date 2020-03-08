NBA News: LeBron James Would Not Play if the League Removes Crowds

The coronavirus has everyone on edge, even NBA officials. As sports all over the world start to consider removing the spectators from spectator sports, the idea has also made it to North America. As it turns out, Lebron James is not a fan of the idea of taking fans away from games.

“We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible. I ain’t playing, if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd, that’s who I play for. —LeBron James on the possibility of playing games without fans in attendance due to concerns from the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/E3Yb41YfCK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2020

Lebron James was very clear in his message when asked about the idea. The NBA has not said that the league is close to removing fans from the game out of precaution, but the idea has been floating around. James’ response was succinct and to the point.

The virus that has made it’s way around the world at this point has major sports teams wondering what to do. At this point, most teams around all major sports have been briefed on how to take counteractive measures against the flu.

Sports teams in Europe have already started playing games without fans out of an overabundance of precautions for their players.