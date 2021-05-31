NBA News: Anthony Davis Might Not Be Ready for the Lakers in Game 5

Just when the Lakers were starting to find their groove, they lose another big piece. In the first round of the NBA playoffs, Los Angeles had taken a 2 games to 1 lead over the Phoenix Suns. But in Game 3, Anthony Davis did not return for the second half of the game.

The team later revealed that Davis had suffered a grade 1 strain on his right groin after the loss to Phoenix. The strain was officially confirmed on Monday after an MRI, and Davis is now officially questionable for Tuesday’s game 5.

The groin injury comes after Davis pushed through a knee sprain to play on Sunday. There were some doubts that he would be able to play at all, but now it seems more than unlikely that he would be able to overcome both injuries to play Tuesday.

Kyle Kuzma started in place of Davis in the second half of Game 3, but Frank Vogel has not confirmed if he will start again. Markieff Morris has not been active in this series and has logged a total of 12 minutes, but he could potentially get a look with AD out.

The Lakers were also playing without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Game 3, but the hope is that he will be ready to go on Tuesday night.