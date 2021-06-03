MLB News: Cardinals Place Jack Flaherty on IL With Significant Oblique Injury

MLB is having a really hard time avoiding injuries in 2021. In a year that consists of 162 games just one season after playing 60, there really have not been any answers on what specifically has caused the increase in injuries to players. It’s a problem.

The latest big injury update comes from the St Louis Cardinals. Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty tossed 5 innings of 2-run ball against the Dodgers on Monday night. He left the game with just 83 pitches thrown which prompted some questions about his health.

After the game, it was revealed that Flaherty had left the game with some tightness in his side. Flaherty and manager Mike Schildt had said that it was not a big issue and there was no major worry after the game. But on Tuesday, the Cardinals placed Flaherty on the 10-day injured list.

It turns out the injury is much more severe than the initial diagnosis. Flaherty has a grade 2 or 3 oblique strain which could sideline him for a significant amount of time. There is currently no timetable for his return, which is a huge blow to the Cardinals’ rotation.

In his place, St Louis plugged in Johan Oviedo into the starting rotation. He was optioned to Triple-A not long before the injury news broke, but it looks like he will be there for a while now.