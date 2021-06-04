NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat Eliminated From Playoffs

The NBA arguably started way too soon after the 2020 Finals ended. That’s probably what fans of the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers would say. With just 70 days between the end of the finals and the start of the 2021 season, it was a tight window for guys to get rested up.

That certainly appeared to hit both of those teams very hard throughout the season. And now, both the Lakers and Heat have been eliminated from the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns eliminated Los Angeles last night taking the series 4 games to 2.

This comes just a few days after the Heat were swept out of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. Did the shortened rest period have anything to do with it? Probably. But the NBA made their decision to start the season around Christmas time and there was nothing the players could have done.

The Lakers struggled all year to stay healthy. Lebron James was out for a few weeks with an ankle injury that plagued him into the playoffs. Even when he was back in the lineup he looked to be slowed down and not as aggressive.

Los Angeles was also without Anthony Davis for a few months as he recovered from a severe calf strain. That carried over into the playoffs though, and AD suffered through a groin injury that kept him out of Game 5. He tried to play in Game 6 and did not make it through the 1st quarter before aggravating it again.