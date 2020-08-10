NBA News: Ben Simmons Likely Out for the Season, Zion Held Out of Games, and More!

The 76ers are having a really tough go of it in the NBA bubble restart. After watching Joel Embiid go down with another ankle injury, Philadelphia might be without Ben Simmons for the rest of the season. Simmons suffered a knee injury last week that needed a few opinions. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons was officially diagnosed with a subluxation in his left knee cap. Simmons underwent surgery on the knee and is currently considered out. It is very likely that he will not be healthy enough to play for the remainder of the season as a result.

Staying on the 76ers, they will also be without star Joel Embiid in tonight’s game against the Suns. Embiid twisted his ankle on Sunday during a game and did not return for Philadelphia. Embiid has had a history of similar injuries, though it’s unclear the severity of the ankle injury. The 76ers will also be missing Al Hordford in the game tonight.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson once again on Tuesday against Sacramento. New Orleans’ coach Alvin Gentry also stressed that he was not worried about his job being in jeopardy, despite New Orleans’ lack of success in the bubble. The Pelicans have lost 4 of 6 games since their return.

Each team inside of the NBA bubble is going to appoint a Team Departure Coordinator who will remain on campus for three days at a time and supervise move-out processes when a team is eliminated. Each team in the NBA is playing 8 seeding games, so teams will start leaving the bubble as soon as this week.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Forward Jaren Jackson Jr for the remainder of the season. Jackson suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and will require surgery to fix the tear.

The NBA and NBPA have reached an agreement to raise the insurance policy for players’ insurance policy coverage to $2.5 million benefits for career-ending injuries. The policy covers both on and off of the court injuries, including COVID-19 complications. The previous payout was just $312,000 for players.

Social News

The Suns’ Devin Booker continues to dominate in the NBA restart by dropping 35 points in just three quarters against the Thunder. The Suns improved to a very surprising 6-0 record in the bubble.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Devin Booker drops 35 PTS in 3 quarters as the @Suns improve to 6-0 in Orlando, moving them within 0.5 games of 9th and a Western Conference Play-In spot! #WholeNewGame Mikal Bridges: 18 PTS, 5 3PM

Cam Johnson: 18 PTS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/ztc1ScZt8y — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2020

The Rockets’ Chris Paul talked about the importance of knowing the history of our country and educating to prepare for the future.

Chris Paul (@CP3) on the importance of knowing our history, educating ourselves and using that understanding to prepare us for the future. pic.twitter.com/yVKq6IF2AU — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2020

