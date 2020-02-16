NBA News: Derrick Jones Jr. Wins Slam Dunk Contest, Plus Every Slam Dunk

So, I am glad I tuned in to this one. The 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Competition ended up one for the ages. In fact, analysts on the set were calling it the greatest dunk competition since Jordan and Wilkins’ legendary tilt in 1988.

In the end, the Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. beat Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic in a dunk-off. However, the final scoring proved controversial.

Before we dive into the brass tax, below is every dunk from the night.

Judging by Gordon’s comments, this fun competition turned competitive.

“I did four straight 50s — five straight 50s. That’s over. It’s a wrap. Let’s go home. Four 50s in a row in an NBA dunk contest, it’s over. But I don’t know. Who’s running the show?”

Furthermore, Gordon says he’s never participating in the contest again.

“It’s a wrap, bro. I feel like I should have two trophies.”

Remember, Gordon lost a controversial contest to Zach Lavine back in 2016 as well.

Finally, it was a risky dunk that Gordon attempted over Tacko Fall that would seal his fate. It appeared that instead of clearing the 7 foot 5 big man, he barely got over top of him. Jones Jr. believes this gave him the wiggle room to take home the trophy.

“He clipped Tacko’s head, so they couldn’t give him a 50. I expected them to give him a 48 so we could go again.”

For some, the Dunk Contest is the end of their tuning in to All-Star Weekend. For others, Sunday’s game is the grand finale with tonight just serving as the appetizer. Either way, it’s been an entertaining couple of nights and a good showing by the NBA.