NBA News: Adam Silver Announces All-Star Game MVP Will Be Called ‘Kobe Bryant Award’

Many of us thought something was deservedly coming. On Saturday night, NBA commisioner Adam Silver announced during his media availability before the NBA Skills Competition that an award will be renamed to honor Kobe Bryant.

Therefore, here is Silver talking about the Kobe Bryant Award, which will start tomorrow with the game’s MVP.

Adam Silver announces that the All-Star Game MVP will receive the Kobe Bryant MVP Award 💜🌟 (via @SNYtv)

Silver says the following:

“We are renaming our All-Star MVP trophy the Kobe Bryant MVP Award. This trophy will be presented at the conclusion of tomorrow night’s All-Star Game. And I know it will be especially meaningful to the player that wins the first MVP. The NBA board will meet in April, for other tributes. But this one is because no one embodied the term ‘All-Star’ more than Kobe Bryant.”

Honestly, great on the NBA for this. While I figured it might be some type of NBA award or perhaps the league logo would change to match his silhouette. Still those things may come. For now, this is a great tribute and it should make for some rare competitiveness in tomorrow’s game.

As an aside, Dwight Howard will participate in tonight’s dunk contest and says he will have a tribute to Bryant as well. Howard was coy on the details.

“You’ll have to wait and see.”

And wait and see we will. It should be a fun night.