NBA News: Happy NBA Dunk Contest & 3-Point Shootout Day

Obviously, today is more about tradition then whatever insane dunks we see this evening. Furthermore, the event will be televised nationally on TNT beginning at 8 P.M. ET.

Still, what makes the slam dunk contest and skills competition special is the nostalgia and memories from our past. For me – now at 37 years old – here are a few dunk contests of legendary status.

While it’s hard for me to determine what is the greatest dunk contest or moment of all time, these are a few that forever are etched in my memory.

Harold Miner AKA ‘Baby Jordan’ 1993:

Michael Jordan vs. Dominique Wilkins, 1988:

Spud Webb, Wins 1986 Dunk Contest at 5 foot 7

Kobe Bryant Wins 1997 Dunk Contest in Cleveland

Certainly if asked to choose, people talk about the great dual between Jordan and Wilkins in 1988 really served to put the contest on the map. It’s hard to imagine stars of that level even doing the contest in the present day, and the game has changed since that era.

Still, today is a day to honor the time gone by and all the good times the sport and it’s amazing athletes have provided us with from yesteryear.

Obviously we will pluck a few highlights from tonight’s contest. In the comments, feel free to let us know what you feel the greatest (or your favorite) moment from NBA Slam Dunk contest history is.

Oh, and I cant’ leave without closing with Larry Legend winning the three point shootout at rusty old Chicago Stadium in a warm-up jacket.

What a savage.