NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Could Miss the Rest of the Series

The NBA playoffs are heating up and the Los Angeles Clippers are looking to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately for them, they’re going to have to do that without on of their star players for the rest of the series.

Kawhi Leonard missed Game 5 of the Clippers’ series against the Utah Jazz with a knee injury. His timetable is entirely in question as Los Angeles has not been able to provide an update. The only thing they have said is that it appears to be a knee sprain. That report came out after another one said they worried he might have torn his ACL.

The team is reportedly waiting for swelling to go down on his knee before they can do further imaging. Losing Leonard for any amount of time would be a huge blow to Los Angeles. He has averaged over 27 points per game and 7.5 rebounds in 4 games against the Jazz.

The good news for Los Angeles is that their team came to life despite not having Leonard in game 5. Paul George came through with 37 points and Marcus Morris combined with Reggie Jackson for 47 points. They took game 5 and are looking to advance tonight with a win over the Jazz.

All of that news and more, this week in the NBA!