MLB News: San Diego Padres Remain Interested in Joey Gallo

The MLB trade deadline is still about 2 months away, but that doesn’t mean teams arent already looking for deals. In fact, there are a few teams around the league that are arguably already out of contention for the postseason and could be sellers.

The Texas Rangers are in last place in the AL West and don’t look to be improving anytime soon. With that, they could be looking to move a few big pieces to compete long-term. Gallo has one more year of control after this season before becoming a free agent.

The San Diego Padres have expressed interest in trading for Gallo dating back to last year’s deadline. They ultimately chose not to given the return that the Rangers were asking. But with their offense struggling and the injuries that have hit them early, the Padres reportedly remain interested in a deal.

At this point, it’s unclear what the Rangers would want for the slugger. Gallo has seen a pretty significant dip in production over the last 2 seasons, but he is always a power threat who walks often. Playing with the short porch in right field at Petco Park could be ridiculous for his numbers.

