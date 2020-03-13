NBA News: Lakers, Clippers, and Kings Finalize Deal to Pay Staples Center Employees

In the midst of so much bad news, we find some good news in sports. The Lakers, Clippers, and Kings have all come together to ensure that employees at Staples Center will be able to make it without games being played. The three teams agreed on a contract that allows workers to be paid during this sports hiatus.

The Lakers, Clippers, Kings and AEG are finalizing details of a plan that would compensate the hundreds of part-time and contract workers who staff Staples Center’s biggest events. It’s a measure that could help allay concerns that the most vulnerable workers will keep a steady income during NBA, NHL and event shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus brought the sports world to a screeching halt this week, with the NBA suddenly shutting down operations on Wednesday. The other major sports leagues followed the same path within 24 hours, and suddenly the world was without sports. And without sports. Staples Center employees suddenly found themselves essentially without compensation.

This deal protects the most vulnerable hourly employees and contract workers, ensuring that they will still have a steady source of income. The union who supports these workers, Unite Here Local 11, put out a statement on Thursday.

Our members are on the frontline of not just the threat of exposure to the coronavirus, but they are also on the frontline of the potential economic downturn,” said Susan Minato, the co-president of Local 11, in the statement. “We need to stand by them, just like they stand by their teams.

Neither AEG or any of the involved teams have announced details of the deal yet.