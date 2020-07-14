NBA News: Oladipo Pondering Return, Westbrook Tests Positive, and More!

The NBA is sort of back as players have essentially all entered the bubble in Orlando. While there are still some setbacks in the attempt to return, the league has largely had good results in early testing phases. Let’s jump into some of the news from around the league this week.
Top News This Week
- Houston Rockets’ guard Russell Westbrook has announced via social media that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Westbrook will remain in quarantine until he is able to issue several negative tests, though it’s unclear how long that will take. Westbrook also announced that he was feeling well and that he was looking forward to joining his teammates once he was feeling better.
- Despite the fact that reports surfaced that Victor Oladipo would be sitting out the NBA restart, things might be changing. Oladipo has been working out in the bubble and feeling much stronger than anticipated in his return from an injury. He may choose to play out the season, though it’s not clear how close he is to making that decision at this point.
- San Antonio Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich said that he felt confident inside of the NBA bubble. Popovich is 71 years old, but after speaking with Adam Silver, felt like there was not anywhere else in the country where players and coaches would be as safe as inside of the bubble.
- Los Angeles Clippers’ fans were a little unsettled that star Kawhi Leonard had yet to arrive in the Orlando bubble. Their tensions were eased when it was reported that Kawhi was on his way, and he is indeed safely inside of the bubble ready to play.
- Jamal Crawford is indeed signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn’s roster has been taken pretty decently as of late with the losses of Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Wilson Chandler. Kevin Durant has been sitting out the entire season with a torn Achilles, and will also not return to play.
- Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach Frank Vogel talked about the addition of JR Smith to the team, and what he could do. Vogel expressed that Smith has done a great job of staying in shape and believes that he is immediately ready to contribute to the team and help them win a championship.
Social News
Speaking of the NBA bubble, some players arrived a little bit more dramatically than others. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid showed up in a full suit and mask when he arrived to the bubble. Can’t be too careful these days.
Joel Embiid arriving in Orlando in a full suit and mask.
(via @NBCSPhilly)
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2020
Watch this special moment as Ja Morant surprises his dad with a brand new car.
.@JaMorant surprised his dad with a new car
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 8, 2020
The Lakers will be without Avery Bradley for the restart, but the team is committed to him. They have expressed their desire to award him with a ring if they were able to take home a championship in 2020.
Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers plan to reward Avery Bradley with a ring if they win the championship: "It's a very kind gesture on their part. Will I accept it? I'm neither here nor there about it."
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2020
All of that news and more, this week in the NBA! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.