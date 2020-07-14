NBA News: Oladipo Pondering Return, Westbrook Tests Positive, and More!

The NBA is sort of back as players have essentially all entered the bubble in Orlando. While there are still some setbacks in the attempt to return, the league has largely had good results in early testing phases. Let’s jump into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

Speaking of the NBA bubble, some players arrived a little bit more dramatically than others. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid showed up in a full suit and mask when he arrived to the bubble. Can’t be too careful these days.

Joel Embiid arriving in Orlando in a full suit and mask. (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/dvAQhCn1TV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2020

Watch this special moment as Ja Morant surprises his dad with a brand new car.

.@JaMorant surprised his dad with a new car ☺️ pic.twitter.com/JrPQtRDV48 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 8, 2020

The Lakers will be without Avery Bradley for the restart, but the team is committed to him. They have expressed their desire to award him with a ring if they were able to take home a championship in 2020.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers plan to reward Avery Bradley with a ring if they win the championship: “It’s a very kind gesture on their part. Will I accept it? I’m neither here nor there about it.” https://t.co/ALLQGzbqSz pic.twitter.com/AnGn6wnLxi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2020