NBA News: Practice Facilities Open, Space Jam Two News, Draft Delayed, and More!

The latest news from around the NBA this week!

Oct 18, 2018; Portland, OR, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after dunking against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

In what will likely be the biggest news of the last couple of weeks, the NBA is officially teams to open practice facilities this week. LeBron also got us all hyped for the second Space Jam with a merch peek. So much happened this week, let’s jump right into it.

Top News This Week

Social News

Onto some more exciting news from the week, Lebron James got us all hyped for the future with a sneak peek at some merchandise. LeBron posted on his social media accounts a picture of him wearing a Space Jam hat, and we cannot wait to see the second movie.

After the latest episode of The Last Dance, we started to see some video footage of Michael Jordan playing baseball popping up. We couldn’t ignore this beautiful at-bat put together by Jordan, which ultimately ended up as a smooth triple. Watch the man glide around the base paths.

 

And we certainly could not help but post this throwback of Diesel getting into the ring at Wrestlemania 32. It took an army, but Shaq and Big Show ultimately got tossed out of the ring at the same time.

Back on the subject of Michael Jordan, we got this clip this week of the late great Kobe Bryant talking about MJ. There was so much respect between the two, and it was truly on display here for Kobe.

And finally, Kyrie got us all hyped for basketball to come back with one little sentence this week. We can’t wait either Kyrie.

All of that news and more, this week in the NBA! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

