NBA News: Practice Facilities Open, Space Jam Two News, Draft Delayed, and More!

In what will likely be the biggest news of the last couple of weeks, the NBA is officially teams to open practice facilities this week. LeBron also got us all hyped for the second Space Jam with a merch peek. So much happened this week, let’s jump right into it.

Top News This Week

The NBA is the latest sports league to get involved in a study on the COVID-19 virus. Players from around the league will voluntarily donate blood samples for the Mayo Clinic to better understand the spread and control of the virus over the coming weeks.

The Lakers are NOT one of the teams planning on opening up their practice facilities this Friday. Instead, the Los Angeles franchise is looking at a more realistic May 16th deadline to open up to players again, out of caution for the health of players and employees.

The Lakers head coach Frank Vogel also gave his thoughts on the fate of the remaining season. Vogel said that he was hopeful, but ultimately would not be surprised to see the league call off the remainder of the season.

The Cavaliers are one of the teams that will be opening up their facilities this week, as confirmed by Marc Stein. Ohio has been one of the states more willing to reopen businesses and areas compared to the rest of the country.



Social News

Onto some more exciting news from the week, Lebron James got us all hyped for the future with a sneak peek at some merchandise. LeBron posted on his social media accounts a picture of him wearing a Space Jam hat, and we cannot wait to see the second movie.

After the latest episode of The Last Dance, we started to see some video footage of Michael Jordan playing baseball popping up. We couldn’t ignore this beautiful at-bat put together by Jordan, which ultimately ended up as a smooth triple. Watch the man glide around the base paths.

1994: Michael Jordan hitting a triple in the Arizona Fall League with coach Terry Francona mic’d up. pic.twitter.com/ettGiDxgwZ — Stirrups Now! (@uniformcritic) May 6, 2020

And we certainly could not help but post this throwback of Diesel getting into the ring at Wrestlemania 32. It took an army, but Shaq and Big Show ultimately got tossed out of the ring at the same time.

Back on the subject of Michael Jordan, we got this clip this week of the late great Kobe Bryant talking about MJ. There was so much respect between the two, and it was truly on display here for Kobe.

“That’s my big brother man.”⠀

⠀

Kobe Bryant talking about his relationship with MJ and how he gained his respect as an 18-year-old 🙏 (via patrickbetdavid/Instagram, valuetainment/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/IX6RFJlaE2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2020

And finally, Kyrie got us all hyped for basketball to come back with one little sentence this week. We can’t wait either Kyrie.

Kyrie is ready to break some ankles ♨️ pic.twitter.com/IJGhQMLXJr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2020