NFL News: No International Games, Cowboys Sign Dalton, The Jags Make Moves, and More!

In the week following the very first virtual NFL Draft, things got a little bit crazy around the league. Players started arguing with team executives, the Jaguars suddenly started selling off their entire team, and now the Cowboys have a weird backup. Let’s check in on some news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

The NFL has officially closed the door on any international games for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement this morning, the league made it clear that games played in 2020 will all be in the United States under a consistent protocol that puts the health of teams and fans as a priority.

The Cardinals first-round pick Isaiah Simmons is already making good with his new city, teaming up with Bose to donate 60,000 meals to the Harvest Compassion Center. Those meals will go towards the hungry in Phoenix, Maryvale, and Chandler Arizona.

The Cowboys made an interesting and fairly unexpected move this week, signing Andy Dalton to a one-year deal. The move apparently represents a depth move, though many have read into it as a soured relationship with star Dak Prescott. All signs point to Dalton taking on a backup role this season, barring any injuries.

The Jaguars have elected NOT to pick up the fifth-year option on running back Leonard Fournette. The move makes sense given the rumors that the Jags were looking to trade the former LSU product, so if he does play with the Jaguars in 2020, it will likely be his final season in Jacksonville.

Social News

Dez Bryant was reportedly not a fan of the Cowboys opting to sign Andy Dalton this week. The former wide receiver voiced his opinion on Twitter, saying that Dallas just needs to pay up Dak. He might be a little bit right, but also what does Dez know.

Nothing against Andy dalton because I think he’s a great player..but the cowboys are extremely out of line… Pay Dak… I watched the cowboys pay Tony Twice once without a winning rec… I guess the cowboys viewing the QB position a plug in piece because of the dominant offense — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

The Saints became one of those other weird teams that added a backup QB that probably should be a starter. Who knows whats going on in New Orleans with their four quarterback situation.

Saints officially signed former Bucs’ QB Jameis Winston to a 1-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2020

Don Shula, the winningest coach in the history of the NFL, passed away today at the age of 90. Shula won 347 games, including playoff games in his illustrious career. He coached the 1972 team to the only undrafted record in league history.

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday at the age of 90, the Dolphins announced. pic.twitter.com/EEBp2nFbka — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2020

File this one under entertaining. Will Ferrell sat in on the Seattle Seahawks video conference this week, and it was magical.

"I do not do special teams. Ever. Not if all 52 guys are hurt." Will Ferrell sat in for Greg Olsen during the Seahawks’ video conference 😂 (via @Seahawks) pic.twitter.com/rTVwOECWqT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2020

And finally, we couldn’t let you go without this throwback of the great Pat McAfee. He made an appearance in the 2014 draft to make a selection for the Colts, and boy did he set the stage on fire.

Throwing it back to one of the greatest #NFLDraft pick announcements of all time from @PatMcAfeeShow on his 33rd birthday 🤣🎈 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/iShuEranF1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 2, 2020

