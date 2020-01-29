NBA News: Shaquille O’Neal Deeply Struggling With Kobe Bryant Death

Prior to Kobe Bryan’t tragic death on Sunday, I never knew how close that he and Shaquille O’Neal actually were. Now in a somber scene, O’Neal talks publicly about the loss for the first time.

He likens his relationship with Bryant to the same he has with Charles Barkley. Simply, they were two strong personalities between the white lines trying to win.

“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while.. it definitely changes me.”’@SHAQ on the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

O’Neal goes on to say he will miss not being able to joke with Bryant at his upcoming Hall of Fame ceremony. In tears, he goes on to say the last time he spoke with Bryant was when he got 60 points and retired.

Shaq closes with saying he’s going to do a better job of reaching out to people, because you just never know. If anything, this is one thing I have seen come out of this tragedy. People all over the world are letting go of grudges. Due to the death of this 41-year old who signified so much, they’re burying the hatchet with others and allowing bygones to be bygones.

If there was one message in O’Neal’s painful delivery that aired on the NBA on TNT pregame, it was just that. Life is short, and something like this makes it really hit home like nothing else.