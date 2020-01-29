NFL News: Hall of Fame Pass Rusher Chris Doleman Dies

Ironic that during Super Bowl week, we lose a Hall of Fame player much too soon. While some might not know the name Chris Doleman very well, he was just 58 years old when he lost his battle with cancer today. Moreover, when I was a kid this guy could flat get after it as an edge rusher.

He was one of the first athletic looking (think Jason Taylor type) defensive ends who was just put in to rush the passer. Surely, Doleman could play the run too. But his specialty was getting to the quarterback. For instance, he had 21 sacks in 1989. As a kid growing up in the 80’s, it was Lawrence Taylor and then Chris Doleman.

Adam Schefter and a number of other NFL sources report the unfortunate passing of the long-time Minnesota Viking on Wednesday morning.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Hall of Fame DE Chris Doleman dies at age of 58https://t.co/qD7oykPgse pic.twitter.com/C2zjnSbcvY — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 29, 2020

The Vikings also issued a team statement.

“The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman’s family and friends upon his passing. Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking — resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him.”

Doleman was the no. 4 overall pick in the 1985 draft. Selected to the Hall of Fame in 2012, he also played for the 49ers, Falcons, and finished his career in Minnesota where it started.

Certainly, another sad story in what is adding up to be a rather somber week in sports.