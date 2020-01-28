Heat News: Miami’s Uniforms Tuesday Night Were Popping

First off, a disclaimer. I’m a huge fan of anything 80’s, which includes Miami Vice themed things. Therefore when I turned on the NBA on TNT on Tuesday night to see the Miami Heat welcoming the Boston Celtics, I took notice.

The court was a popping electric blue color, and then suddenly it hit me. The Heat are paying homage to their Miami flavor, and I must leave this game on. Also, TNT put a nice tribute graphic up above the score all game that said ‘Remembering Kobe’. In addition, Tyler Herro paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter with his flashy kicks.

Look, I am not into all the different uniforms the NBA uses. For one, I grew up with each team having two sets and an occasional throwback night. It’s tough for me to get my head around the dozens of combinations used on a nightly basis present day.

However, I digress. This little number that the Heat used – in the 109-101 defeat at the hands of the Celtics – was flashy enough to get me talking about it.

In essence, that’s what a uniform should be. Especially one that isn’t a regular one but a one-off alternate.

Props to the Miami Heat for dressing up and giving us something positive to write about in the somber NBA world right now. This is the best alternate I have seen in play this year.