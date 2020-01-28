Heat News: Miami’s Uniforms Tuesday Night Were Popping

First off, a disclaimer. I’m a huge fan of anything 80’s, which includes Miami Vice themed things. Therefore when I turned on the NBA on TNT on Tuesday night to see the Miami Heat welcoming the Boston Celtics, I took notice.
The court was a popping electric blue color, and then suddenly it hit me. The Heat are paying homage to their Miami flavor, and I must leave this game on. Also, TNT put a nice tribute graphic up above the score all game that said ‘Remembering Kobe’. In addition, Tyler Herro paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter with his flashy kicks.
Tyler Herro. PG1. pic.twitter.com/9fSugTrTum
— SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) January 29, 2020
Look, I am not into all the different uniforms the NBA uses. For one, I grew up with each team having two sets and an occasional throwback night. It’s tough for me to get my head around the dozens of combinations used on a nightly basis present day.
However, I digress. This little number that the Heat used – in the 109-101 defeat at the hands of the Celtics – was flashy enough to get me talking about it.
In essence, that’s what a uniform should be. Especially one that isn’t a regular one but a one-off alternate.
Props to the Miami Heat for dressing up and giving us something positive to write about in the somber NBA world right now. This is the best alternate I have seen in play this year.