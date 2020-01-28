Astros News: Dusty Baker Named New Houston Manager for 2020

The Houston Astros have a new manager amid all their chaos. Known for his customary toothpick – and three time NL manager of the year – Dusty Baker will be atop the stoop for the Astros in 2020.

Bob Nightengale amidst a few other sources reported the news early Tuesday.

The #Astros have decided on Dusty Baker to be their next manager, a perfect choice.https://t.co/UlDHjACFD0 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 28, 2020

Honestly, it’s the perfect choice.

Baker is a veteran, experienced manager who has led three different NL teams to the playoffs in his last five years managing. He steps into a club with the pieces to ‘win now’, and not built for a five year plan.

Baker had interviewed for the New York Mets job, which was also a decent landing spot for him; albeit probably not as good as Houston. The Astros have the heavy artillery to help Baker win his first World Series Title. Remember, he was on the losing side of the 2002 World Series when Barry Bonds went off but the Giants lost to the Anaheim Angels in seven games.

Perhaps now, this is the best roster that Baker has arguably assumed control of during his career. Certainly he’s running out of years, and Astros owner Jim Crane knows besides chaos; all the veterans who have performed are about to get a lot more expensive. Houston’s window to contend isn’t 5 to 7 years, it’s likely closer to 2 to 3.

Baker was a great choice, like him or not. And now the toothpick will make it’s debut in the AL.