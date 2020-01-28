NBA News: Multiple Players ‘Retiring’ Kobe Bryant Numbers on Their Own Decision

I had a feeling that something big would change in the NBA and soon. Whether it be the name of one of the major player awards, or the actual logo of the NBA that many have been kicking around on social media.

Now, it appears some wholesale changes will take place amongst NBA players who are taking it upon themselves to informally retire Kobe Bryant’s jersey numbers as a tribute.

For instance, Shams Charania reports that Spencer Dinwiddie is among one of the first. The Brooklyn Nets guard is changing his jersey number from 8 to no. 26 to honor Bryant.

Sources: Multiple NBA players have begun informally retiring Kobe Bryant’s jersey number(s) as a tribute — with Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie among them, changing from No. 8 to No. 26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020

Furthermore, Diniwiddie announced this changed on his own twitter account. Have a look at the screenshot below:

Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie announces he has changed his number from 8 to 26 to honor Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/GWq6ndbyE5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

Per Dinwiddie’s own words, “everything in life evolves.” This was followed by his new number, and an emoji of prayer hands.

Subsequently, the league will probably do some deserved and unprecedented things to honor one of the greatest ever who tragically died on Sunday in a helicopter accident. Personally, my prediction was that the league would name the MVP Award the Kobe Bryant Award following this season.

I don’t think we are done seeing tributes paid to Bryant, both by the players and the league officials. This is cool to see, that there is such an appreciation for one of the greats who made such an impact.